版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 04:06 BJT

Vermont won't charge Entergy over leak -Atty Gen.

 * State wants Vermont Yankee reactor to shut in 2012
 * Entergy wants plant to run until 2032
 By Scott DiSavino
 NEW YORK, July 6 Vermont's attorney general
decided not to charge Entergy Corp (ETR.N) or any of its
current or past employees with perjury for misleading state
officials during an investigation into a radioactive tritium
leak at the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2010.
 That leak, and misleading comments by Entergy employees
that there were no underground pipes at the plant leaking
tritium, helped convince state officials the reactor should be
shut in March 2012, even though U.S. regulators renewed its
original 40-year operating license for another 20 years.
 Unless state officials change their minds or New
Orleans-based Entergy, the No. 2 U.S. nuclear power operator,
wins a court case to block the state from shutting the reactor,
Vermont Yankee will close in March 2012.
 In January 2010, Entergy said it discovered a tritium leak
at Vermont Yankee. The company stopped the leak in March 2010.
 Tritium is a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is
a byproduct of nuclear power production and also occurs
naturally in very small amounts in ground water.
 Attorney General William Sorrell said in a release Tuesday
that Entergy employees, who denyied the existence of
underground pipes carrying radioactive materials, provided
incorrect information to state officials investigating the
leak.
 Sorrell said his office conducted a lengthy investigation
but lacked enough evidence to prove perjury in court.
 "Clearly, Vermont Yankee personnel repeatedly failed to
meet a minimally acceptable standard of credibility and
trustworthiness, but proving that perjury took place is another
matter entirely," Sorrell said. "We lack the smoking gun
necessary to prove the crime and it would be unethical and
irresponsible for us to press criminal charges when we do not
have the evidence to meet our heavy burden of proof."
 Entergy spokesman Michael Burns, said the company took
disciplinary action a  year ago against the employees it found
culpable.
 RELIABILITY THREATENED
 ISO New England, which oversees the six-state New England
power grid, has said shutting down Vermont Yankee in 2012 could
threaten the reliability of the electric grid in parts of
Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
 In March 2011, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
relicensed Vermont Yankee for an additional 20 years, until
2032, but the state still wants it shut.
 Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, who led the state
legislature's effort to shut the plant in 2010 when he was
President of the Senate, said, "Although the Attorney General
has decided not to pursue charges here, his investigation
clearly describes the pattern of misinformation by Entergy
Louisiana."
 He noted that "Entergy Louisiana officials said - under
oath - that there were no underground pipes when there were.
The fact is that radioactive tritium leaked from these
undisclosed underground pipes."
 When Entergy bought the reactor for $180 million from New
England utilities in 2002, the company agreed to seek
permission from the state before operating the plant beyond
March 21, 2012, when its original license expired.
 Entergy filed a complaint in federal court in April 2011 to
prevent Vermont from shutting the reactor next March.
 Last week, a Vermont Yankee spokesman said the company was
waiting for the court to decide on a preliminary injunction
before buying new fuel for the reactor for its next outage,
expected to start in the autumn.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE:         Vermont
COUNTY:        Windham
TOWN:          Vernon
OPERATOR:      Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S):      Entergy Corp
CAPACITY:      620 MW
UNIT(S):       General Electric Boiling Water Reactor
FUEL:          Nuclear
DISPATCH:      Baseload
COST:          $183 million
TIMELINE:
1972 -         Reactor enters commercial service
2002 -         Entergy buys reactor for $180 million from
            Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power and enters a
            10-year power purchase agreement to sell power
            back to the former owners for about 4.5 cents
            per kilowatt hour
Jan 2006 -     Entergy files with NRC to renew the original
            40-year operating license for an additional 20
            years
Jan 2010 -     Entergy identifies tritium leak
Feb 2010 -     Vermont Senate votes 26-4 against authorizing
            the Vermont Public Service Board to issue a
            certificate of public good that would allow for
            the license renewal. Vermont is the only state
            in the nation with the authority to block a
            license renewal. The state gained that
            authority when Entergy bought the plant
Mar 2010 -     Entergy stops tritium leak
Nov 2010 -     Entergy mulls sale of Vermont Yankee
Mar 2011 -     NRC approves of 20 year extension of operating
            license
Mar 2011 -     Entergy drops plan to sell plant, agrees to
            sell power to Vermont Electric Co-op for 20
            years
Apr 2011 -     Entergy files complaint in federal district
            court in Vermont to block the state from
            forcing the plant to cease operation in March
            2012 when the original operating license was to
            expire
Apr 2011 -     Vermont Electric Co-op Board rejects Entergy
            power sale offer
Jul 2011 -     Entergy says to decide whether to buy new
            uranium fuel for the upcoming autumn 2011
            refueling outage
Oct 2011 -     Entergy likely to shut reactor for refueling
Mar 21, 2012 - Reactor to shut unless state approves of      
            extension or Entergy wins court case to keep
            reactor operating
Mar 2032 -     Renewed license expires
 (Additional reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by
David Gregorio)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐