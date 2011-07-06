Vermont won't charge Entergy over leak -Atty Gen.

* State wants Vermont Yankee reactor to shut in 2012

* Entergy wants plant to run until 2032

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, July 6 Vermont's attorney general decided not to charge Entergy Corp ( ETR.N ) or any of its current or past employees with perjury for misleading state officials during an investigation into a radioactive tritium leak at the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2010.

That leak, and misleading comments by Entergy employees that there were no underground pipes at the plant leaking tritium, helped convince state officials the reactor should be shut in March 2012, even though U.S. regulators renewed its original 40-year operating license for another 20 years.

Unless state officials change their minds or New Orleans-based Entergy, the No. 2 U.S. nuclear power operator, wins a court case to block the state from shutting the reactor, Vermont Yankee will close in March 2012.

In January 2010, Entergy said it discovered a tritium leak at Vermont Yankee. The company stopped the leak in March 2010.

Tritium is a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is a byproduct of nuclear power production and also occurs naturally in very small amounts in ground water.

Attorney General William Sorrell said in a release Tuesday that Entergy employees, who denyied the existence of underground pipes carrying radioactive materials, provided incorrect information to state officials investigating the leak.

Sorrell said his office conducted a lengthy investigation but lacked enough evidence to prove perjury in court.

"Clearly, Vermont Yankee personnel repeatedly failed to meet a minimally acceptable standard of credibility and trustworthiness, but proving that perjury took place is another matter entirely," Sorrell said. "We lack the smoking gun necessary to prove the crime and it would be unethical and irresponsible for us to press criminal charges when we do not have the evidence to meet our heavy burden of proof."

Entergy spokesman Michael Burns, said the company took disciplinary action a year ago against the employees it found culpable.

RELIABILITY THREATENED

ISO New England, which oversees the six-state New England power grid, has said shutting down Vermont Yankee in 2012 could threaten the reliability of the electric grid in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

In March 2011, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission relicensed Vermont Yankee for an additional 20 years, until 2032, but the state still wants it shut.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, who led the state legislature's effort to shut the plant in 2010 when he was President of the Senate, said, "Although the Attorney General has decided not to pursue charges here, his investigation clearly describes the pattern of misinformation by Entergy Louisiana."

He noted that "Entergy Louisiana officials said - under oath - that there were no underground pipes when there were. The fact is that radioactive tritium leaked from these undisclosed underground pipes."

When Entergy bought the reactor for $180 million from New England utilities in 2002, the company agreed to seek permission from the state before operating the plant beyond March 21, 2012, when its original license expired.

Entergy filed a complaint in federal court in April 2011 to prevent Vermont from shutting the reactor next March.

Last week, a Vermont Yankee spokesman said the company was waiting for the court to decide on a preliminary injunction before buying new fuel for the reactor for its next outage, expected to start in the autumn. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Vermont COUNTY: Windham TOWN: Vernon OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 620 MW UNIT(S): General Electric Boiling Water Reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $183 million TIMELINE: 1972 - Reactor enters commercial service 2002 - Entergy buys reactor for $180 million from

Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power and enters a

10-year power purchase agreement to sell power

back to the former owners for about 4.5 cents

per kilowatt hour Jan 2006 - Entergy files with NRC to renew the original

40-year operating license for an additional 20

years Jan 2010 - Entergy identifies tritium leak Feb 2010 - Vermont Senate votes 26-4 against authorizing

the Vermont Public Service Board to issue a

certificate of public good that would allow for

the license renewal. Vermont is the only state

in the nation with the authority to block a

license renewal. The state gained that

authority when Entergy bought the plant Mar 2010 - Entergy stops tritium leak Nov 2010 - Entergy mulls sale of Vermont Yankee Mar 2011 - NRC approves of 20 year extension of operating

license Mar 2011 - Entergy drops plan to sell plant, agrees to

sell power to Vermont Electric Co-op for 20

years Apr 2011 - Entergy files complaint in federal district

court in Vermont to block the state from

forcing the plant to cease operation in March

2012 when the original operating license was to

expire Apr 2011 - Vermont Electric Co-op Board rejects Entergy

power sale offer Jul 2011 - Entergy says to decide whether to buy new

uranium fuel for the upcoming autumn 2011

refueling outage Oct 2011 - Entergy likely to shut reactor for refueling Mar 21, 2012 - Reactor to shut unless state approves of

extension or Entergy wins court case to keep

reactor operating Mar 2032 - Renewed license expires (Additional reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)