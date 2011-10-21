版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 22日 星期六 03:41 BJT

Still no decision day for Vermont Yankee nuke closure

 * Parties expect decision by Thanksgiving Day
 * Congressman Markey writes to U.S. NRC on strontium-90
 * State wants reactor to close by March 2012
 By Scott DiSavino
 Oct 21 It's been more than five weeks since the
trial on the future of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in
Vermont and the parties are still not sure when the federal
judge will make a decision.
 Entergy (ETR.N), the second-biggest nuclear power plant
operator in the United States and owner of Vermont Yankee, sued
Vermont to keep the 620-megawatt facility running for another
20 years.
 Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, however, wants the plant to
shut by March 21, 2012, when its original 40-year operating
license was to expire.
 The trial took place on Sept. 12-14 before the Honorable J.
Garvan Murtha of the U.S. District Court for the District of
Vermont in Brattleboro.
 The parties said the judge will be thorough and not rush to
a decision, though they expect one before the Thanksgiving Day
holiday on Nov. 24.
 Entergy shut Vermont Yankee in early October to put new
fuel in the reactor to run the plant for another 18 months at a
cost of about $100 million, showing the New Orleans-based power
company is confident of its position in the case.
 No matter what the judge decides, the case is likely to be
tied up in court appeals for years, the parties have said.
 Entergy bought Vermont Yankee from several New England
utilities in 2002 for $180 million. At the time of the
purchase, Entergy agreed to seek a certificate of public good
from the Vermont Public Service Board if the company sought to
run the plant beyond March 2012.
 In 2006, Entergy sought a 20-year extension of the reactor
operating license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC).
 The NRC awarded that license extension in March 2011 but
not before the state Senate, which was at the time headed by
now-Gov. Shumlin, voted in February 2010 to block the state
Public Service Board from issuing the certificate of public
good that would allow the plant to run beyond 2012.
 TRITIUM AND STRONTIUM
 The Senate acted after Entergy identified a radioactive
tritium leak at the plant in January 2010 and company officials
made some contradictory statements about the existence of
underground pipes from which the tritium leaked.
 Tritium is a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is
a byproduct of nuclear power production. It also occurs
naturally in very small amounts in ground water.
 Since the tritium leak, Entergy has drilled numerous wells
at the site to track the tritium in the ground water. The state
has also taken samples of fish from the Connecticut River, next
to which the plant is located.
 This summer, the Vermont Department of Health said it had
found a fish upstream from the reactor that had strontium-90
just above the lower limit of detection and that it would
conduct more tests. Officials at the department were not
immediately available for comment on Friday.
 Also on Friday, Massachusetts Congressman Edward Markey
sent a letter to the NRC questioning whether Entergy was being
truthful about the strontium found in the fish.
 Officials at Entergy were not immediately available but in
the past have said there was no evidence to suggest Vermont
Yankee was the source of the strontium-90.
 Strontium-90, which can cause bone cancer and leukemia, is
a radioactive isotope produced from fallout from above-ground
nuclear weapons testing, the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear
accidents and radioactive releases from nuclear power plants.
 A spokesman for the NRC could not immediately comment on
the Markey letter because he had not seen it, but said Entergy
and Vermont were waiting for the results of more fish tests.
 Sarah Hofmann, deputy commissioner at the Vermont
Department of Public Service, said the letter raised
interesting points and that her department had heard nothing
new about the additional testing of fish.
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐