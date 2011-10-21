UPDATE 1-Still no decision day for Vermont Yankee closure

* Parties expect decision by U.S. Thanksgiving holiday

* Congressman Markey writes to U.S. NRC on strontium-90

* State wants reactor to close by March 2012

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 21 More than five weeks after the trial on whether the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in Vermont can remain open, the parties are unsure of when the federal judge will decide.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin wants the plant to shut by March 21, 2012, expiration date for its 40-year operating license. Entergy (ETR.N), the No. 2 U.S. nuclear power plant operator and owner of Vermont Yankee, sued the state to keep the 620-megawatt facility running for another 20 years.

The trial took place on Sept. 12-14 before U.S. District Judge J. Garvan Murtha of the District Court for vermont in Brattleboro.

The parties said they expect a decision before the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 24.

Entergy shut Vermont Yankee in early October to put new fuel in the reactor to run the plant for another 18 months at a cost of about $100 million, showing the New Orleans-based power company is confident of its position in the case.

Both parties have said that no matter what the judge decides, the case is likely to be tied up in appeals for years.

Entergy bought Vermont Yankee from several New England utilities in 2002 for $180 million. The company agreed to seek a certificate of public good from the Vermont Public Service Board if it decided to run the plant beyond March 2012.

In January 2010, Entergy identified a radioactive tritium leak at the plant and company officials made some contradictory statements about underground pipes. The next month, the state Senate, then headed by now-Gov. Shumlin, voted to block the Vermont Public Service Board from issuing a certificate that would allow the plant to run beyond 2012.

In 2006, Entergy sought a 20-year extension of the reactor operating license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The NRC awarded that license extension in March 2011.

TRITIUM AND STRONTIUM

Tritium, a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen, is a byproduct of nuclear power production. It also occurs naturally in very small amounts in ground water.

Since the leak, Entergy has drilled numerous wells at the site to track the tritium in the ground water. The state has also sampled fish from the Connecticut River near the plant.

This summer, the Vermont Department of Health said it had found a fish upstream from the reactor that had strontium-90 just above the lower limit of detection and that it would conduct more tests. Officials at the department were not available for comment on Friday.

Strontium-90, which can cause bone cancer and leukemia, is a radioactive isotope produced from fallout from above-ground nuclear weapons testing, the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents and radioactive releases from nuclear power plants.

On Friday, Massachusetts Congressman Edward Markey sent a letter to the NRC questioning whether Entergy was being truthful about the strontium found in the fish.

Markey's letter cited Entergy filings at the NRC earlier this year which stated strontium-90 had been released into the atmosphere from Vermont Yankee in early 2010.

Officials at Entergy were not available on Friday. In the past, they have said there was no evidence to suggest Vermont Yankee was the source of the strontium-90.

A spokesman for the NRC could not immediately comment on the Markey letter because he had not seen it, but said Entergy and Vermont were waiting for the results of more fish tests.

Sarah Hofmann, deputy commissioner at the Vermont Department of Public Service, said the letter raised interesting points and her department had heard nothing new about the additional testing of fish. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)