EPA grants NJ request to cut GenOn coal emissions

HOUSTON Oct 31 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it granted New Jersey's request to force a Pennsylvania coal-plant to cut emissions that it determined are worsening air quality in at least three New Jersey counties.

The EPA said the petition -- the first single-source petition the agency has granted -- will require GenOn Energy's (GEN.N) Portland Generating Station in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to significantly pare emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) within three years.

"In granting today's petition, we're taking a common-sense approach that gives the facility flexibility to find the most cost-effective methods for cutting pollution and for helping communities in New Jersey meet the Clean Air Act standards for sulfur dioxide," EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson said in a statement.

U.S. power producers and state regulators are taking sides in the federal push to reduce emissions from coal-fired plants which supply about 45 percent of the nation's electricity. [ID:nN1E79Q1YC]

The EPA said cutting dangerous emissions of SO2, nitrogen oxide and mercury from the 44 percent of U.S. coal plants that lack advanced pollution controls will produce health benefits and reduce premature deaths.

A number of utilities, state regulators and power grid operators are challenging the EPA action, saying stricter limits will force retirement of 30,000 MW or more of coal generation, raise electricity prices and threaten reliability of the grid.

GenOn spokesman Mark Baird said the Houston-based company was reviewing the order and had no further comment.

The agency said its ruling covers Portland Units 1 and 2 which are about 50 years old and can produce 400 megawatts of electricity.

The Sierra Club of New Jersey praised the EPA action.

"This is an important victory in improving New Jersey's air quality," said Jeff Tittel, director of New Jersey's Sierra Club. "This plant is the largest source of pollution in northwest New Jersey and now they are going to have to clean it up or close it."

Under the Clean Air Act, a state can petition EPA to request a source or group of sources in another state reduce emissions that worsen the complaining state's air quality.

If the EPA finds emissions in one state hurt air quality in another state, the agency can set emissions limits.

In September 2010, New Jersey asked EPA to find that emissions from the Portland power plant worsen New Jersey's air quality and require the facility to reduce its SO2 emissions.

An EPA analysis showed the SO2 level in New Jersey exceeded air-quality standards and the Portland plant was the main source of emissions, the agency said. Monitoring data in Warren County supported the modeling results.

Since the 1970s, the EPA has received less than 10 petitions under the single-source provision, the agency said. Only two petitions were reviewed, neither was granted. The EPA has not acted on a second petition filed last year by New Jersey, the agency said.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by David Gregorio)