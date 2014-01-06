UPDATE 2-Texas grid ends power alert; extends conservation call

Jan 6 Texas power grid conditions had returned
to normal by mid-morning Monday, the grid operator said, hours
after declaring an emergency to deal with soaring power demand
as residents turned on heaters to cope with frigid weather.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which had
declared the emergency at 6:47 a.m., asked residents to keep
taking steps to conserve electricity. The grid agency was able
avoided rotating outages by calling on demand response programs
under which some customers curtail power use in times of high
demand.
"Cold weather will continue through tomorrow morning, and we
will continue to monitor conditions closely," said Dan Woodfin,
ERCOT director of system operations. "Consumers are encouraged
to use electricity wisely, and a conservation alert remains in
effect throughout the ERCOT region."
Operators at the Luminant's Comanche Peak nuclear plant, one
of the largest power plants in the state, reduced power at one
of two reactors early Monday, according to nuclear regulators.
.
Real-time power prices jumped to $5,000 per megawatt-hour at
6:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) and remained at or near the $5,000 price
cap for the next hour before dropping below $1,000, according to
the ERCOT website.
ERCOT implemented two stages of its emergency plan to
protect the grid as power reserves dropped below 1,750
megawatts.
One megawatt can power about 500 homes during mild weather
conditions and about 200 homes during high-demand months, ERCOT
said.
Power demand reached 54,486 MW in the hour ending at 8 a.m.
Monday, the grid agency said, shy of the all-time record for
January.
Tuesday morning's power demand is forecast to reach 56,018
MW, according to the grid website.
ERCOT said it issues power warnings when there is a
likelihood rotating outages will be needed to reduce load.
Rotating outages are controlled, interruptions of electrical
service usually lasting up to 45 minutes that are initiated by
each utility when supplies of reserve power are exhausted.
Without this safety valve, ERCOT said generators would overload
and begin shutting down to avoid damage, risking a domino effect
of a region-wide outage.
The biggest power companies in Ercot include units of
privately held Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy Inc
, American Electric Power Co Inc, PNM Resources
Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Calpine Corp and
Exelon Corp.