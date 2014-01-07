Cold pushes Texas power use to Jan record; conservation urged

Jan 7 Below-freezing temperatures across Texas
pushed power use to a January record on Monday evening,
according to preliminary data from the state's power grid
operator.
Electric demand reached 56,031 megawatts in the hour ending
at 10 p.m. CT (1600 GMT) on Monday, surpassing the 55,878 MW
record set Jan. 8, 2010, according to the website for the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's
primary grid.
Earlier Monday, the state narrowly averted rolling outages
by taking emergency steps to meet rising demand for heating.
ERCOT extended a call for consumers to conserve electric use
through Tuesday when demand is forecast to peak at 57,564 MW, an
amount that could break the region's all-time winter record set
in 2011.
Monday's emergency lasted less than three hours, but was
reminiscent of February 2011 when ERCOT was forced to implement
rolling outages for several hours after dozens of power plants
were knocked offline or were unable to start due to frigid
weather and strong winds across the state.
One of the state's largest power plants, Luminant's Comanche
Peak 1 nuclear reactor, is operating at 72 percent of capacity
for a second day.
Monday's events are sure to complicate the debate about the
need for more generation in Texas, which has divided the Public
Utility Commission and raised concern among state lawmakers.
Electric supplies on Monday tightened after more than 3,700
megawatts of generation was forced to shut overnight Sunday and
early Monday, Dan Woodfin, ERCOT's director of system
operations, told reporters. The forced outages came on top of
nearly 10,000 MW of generation that was already shut for the
season or for planned maintenance, he said.
Woodfin said about 1,800 MW of the 3,700 MW of the forced
outages were weather-related, including two large power plants
in north central Texas that he declined to name.
Monday's power demand surpassed the grid agency's winter
forecast of less than 50,000 MW under normal weather conditions.
One megawatt can power about 500 homes in mild weather and
about 200 homes during high-demand summer months, ERCOT said.
Power producers in Texas include Luminant, a unit of
privately held Energy Future Holdings, NRG Energy
, Calpine Corp, NextEra Energy and Exelon
Corp.