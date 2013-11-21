Texas grid agency to delay 2014 reserve-margin report

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Nov 20 The Texas grid agency will delay
the December release of an annual report that updates the
state's electric supply outlook for the critical summer period
when soaring temperatures strain available power resources.
The board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas
(ERCOT) decided to delay the report's planned release in early
December after criticism from Public Utility Commissioner Ken
Anderson on Tuesday.
Summer electric consumption in Texas has become a critical
question for Anderson and the other utility commissioners who
are working with ERCOT to find ways to boost power resources to
avoid rolling blackouts.
The prospect for blackouts in Texas has increased after
extreme weather and drought strained generating resources in
2010 and 2011. Coupled with the slow pace of new power-plant
construction, regulators worry that electric supply will not
keep pace with rising demand in the $29 billion wholesale
market.
ERCOT normally issues its Capacity, Demand and Reserves
(CDR) report in early December to give the market its first look
at the upcoming summer's supply and demand outlook.
ERCOT President H.B. "Trip" Doggett initially told the ERCOT
board that the agency planned to issue "parallel" reports in
early December showing two forecasts for future power use. One
report would be similar to previous ERCOT reports based on
economic projections from Moody's Investors Service while a
second projection will use new methodology still being developed
by ERCOT staff.
Anderson criticized that idea, saying the forecast based on
Moody's economic data has been "wildly off."
"Putting out a CDR with bad numbers is meaningless,"
Anderson said. "The commission as a whole expected the CDR to
have the new methodology in order to inform us in our discussion
and debate," he said.
After some discussion, ERCOT Chairman Craven Crowell called
for the report to be delayed until after a Dec. 10 board meeting
to make sure ERCOT leaders are comfortable with the new load
forecasting methodology.
State regulators and the grid operator have made a number of
wholesale market changes and debate continues on more radical
changes to encourage investment in new power plants.
Last year, ERCOT said the region's reserve margin - a
cushion against blackouts - would be 13.2 percent, below the
agency's minimum target of 13.75 percent.
The report forecast a declining reserve margin through 2022
even with some new power plants and the return of some
mothballed power plants to meet summer power needs.
A lower reserve margin increases the chance of a power
outage from ERCOT's target of only once in 10 years.
While the Texas economy is expanding faster than other
states, the correlation between economic activity and electric
use has become harder to forecast since the 2008 recession
leading utility regulators to question the CDR report's
accuracy.
Major power producers in the state include Luminant, a unit
of Energy Future Holdings which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LLP, NRG Energy, Calpine Corp
, NextEra Energy and Exelon Corp.