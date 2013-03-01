版本:
ERCOT sees another tight summer for Texas power supplies in 2013

March 1 The power grid operator for most of Texas said Friday the amount of electricity available to serve consumer demand will be tight again this summer.

"Current estimates indicate that we likely will see very tight conditions on the hottest days," Kent Saathoff, vice president of Grid Operations and System Planning for the regional grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), said in a statement.
