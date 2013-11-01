Grid operator: Texas has enough power supplies for winter, spring

Nov 1 The electric grid operator for most of
Texas said Friday it expects to have sufficient power supplies
to serve consumer needs during the upcoming winter and spring.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in a
release that forecasters expect peak demand this winter to
remain below 50,000 megawatts.
ERCOT said the grid will have about 74,000 MW of power
resources available during the winter months.
One megawatt can power about 500 homes during mild weather
conditions and about 200 homes during high-demand summer months,
ERCOT said.
ERCOT said it experienced its winter record demand of 57,265
MW on Feb. 10, 2011. Assuming typical generation outages, ERCOT
said it expects to be able to handle that level of demand or
higher this winter.
However, it warned there is a slight possibility it may need
to take steps to reduce demand if extremely high electric use
and power plant outages occur simultaneously during the winter.
For the spring, ERCOT said it does not expect demand to
exceed 57,000 MW. The grid expects 73,000 MW of power resources
to be available during the spring.
Spring is when generators take many of their plants off line
to prepare the units to run through the peak summer air
conditioning season, ERCOT said.
As with winter, ERCOT warned it may be forced to reduce
system demand in the spring to maintain reliability if
summer-like weather conditions occur while a large number of
plants remain off line for maintenance in March or April.
The biggest power companies in Ercot include units of
privately held Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy Inc
, American Electric Power Co Inc, PNM Resources
Inc, NRG Energy Inc and Exelon Corp.