FERC grants rate incentives for Ill-Ind power line

* Proposed project to cost $1.6 billion
* Transmission line to connect up to 5000 MW of wind power
Oct 19 U.S. energy regulators conditionally
approved of some of the rate incentives sought by a few Midwest
power companies for a proposed $1.6 billion power line in
Illinois and Indiana that would help connect wind farms
expected to be built in that area over the next several years.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
conditioned the incentives on the transmission developers
returning to FERC once they obtained approval for the project
from PJM, which operates the power grid in parts of the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states.
This decision comes as consumer groups, state utility
regulators and even some U.S. Congressmen question whether FERC
is giving transmission developers too many incentives to build
new projects, which ultimately must be paid for by ratepayers.
The federal government is promoting the construction of
more transmission lines to help maintain reliability, reduce
power prices, integrate renewable energy projects and create
jobs to help spur the economy, among other things.
The developers include units of power companies owned by
Exelon (EXC.N) of Illinois, American Electric Power (AEP.N) of
Ohio and Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKa.N) MidAmerican of Iowa.
The companies want to build a 420-mile, 765-kilovolt
project that will strengthen the transmission system in
Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. It will include five substations
and will permit the integration of about 5,000 megawatts of
additional renewable transmission, the companies said.
The companies said they could put the project into service
about five to six years after obtaining approval in PJM's
regional transmission expansion plan (RTEP).
PJM releases a new RTEP every February.
When considering a request for rate incentives, FERC said
it wants developers to show a project would improve reliability
or reduces power congestion costs. If a project is approved by
a regional grid operator, FERC said it assumes that project
passes the incentive test.
Once the parties get PJM approval, FERC said it will allow
some incentives - though not all that the companies requested.
RATE INCENTIVES
FERC gave the project a base return on equity (ROE) of 9.93
percent. The companies asked for 10.7 percent.
FERC also awarded 150 basis points of ROE adders - 50 basis
point for regional transmission organization participation and
100 to compensate for the risks and challenges associated with
investing in new transmission.
The companies however sought 250 basis points of ROE adders
- 50 for RTO participation, 50 for the use of advanced
transmission technology and 150 to compensate for risks and
challenges.
FERC also granted the companies 100 percent recovery of
construction work in progress (CWIP) during the development and
construction of the project and 100 percent recovery of all
prudently incurred costs in the event the project must be
abandoned for reasons outside of the companies' control.
