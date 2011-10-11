Exelon-Constellation merger gets PJM monitor OK

* Exelon agreed to buy Constellation for $7.9 bln in April

NEW YORK Oct 11 Exelon (EXC.N) and Constellation Energy CEG.N on Tuesday moved their planned merger another step forward following a settlement with the PJM grid operator's market monitor that includes the divestiture of three power plants in Maryland.

The market monitor, Joseph Bowring of Monitoring Analytics, said, "The market monitor has engaged in discussions with the Applicants (Constellation and Exelon) regarding various structural and behavioral remedies that, when combined with the asset divestiture proposal ... would satisfy the market monitor's concerns regarding the merger."

Chicago-based Exelon agreed to buy Baltimore-based Constellation for $7.9 billion in April.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) must also approve of the merger.

Bowring said in a letter to FERC and the Maryland PSC that the PJM market monitor would not object to the merger so long as it contains the terms of conditions contained in this settlement.

As previously announced, Exelon and Constellation agreed to divest three of Constellation's power plants in Maryland - the 1,286-megawatt Brandon Shores coal-fired plant, the 399-MW CP Crane coal/oil-fired plant and the 996-MW HA Wagner coal/gas/oil-fired plant.

The settlement prohibits the sale of the power plants to several already large generators in the region, including American Electric Power (AEP.N), FirstEnergy (FE.N), GenOn (GEN.N), Edison International (EIX.N), Dominion (D.N), Public Service Enterprise (PEG.N), Calpine (CPN.N) and PPL (PPL.N).

In addition, the settlement included numerous behavioral commitments for the Exelon and Constellation, including power capacity offers, plant uprates, unit retirements and the scheduling of Exelon's 507-MW Conowingo hydropower project in Maryland, among other things.

Monitoring Analytics is the independent market monitor responsible for promoting a competitive electric power market in PJM.

PJM, the biggest power grid in the United States, oversees the power system and electric market in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.

A spokesman at PJM said Tuesday the grid operator does not have a decision making role in the merger. PJM's role is to provide information to the regulators to help them make their decisions.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)