U.S. FERC files notice of alleged violations on Constellation

Oct 8 U.S. federal energy regulators filed a
notice of alleged violations against Exelon Corp's
Constellation Energy Commodities Group unit for violating market
rules between January and March 2010.
The Office of Enforcement at the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) said its staff preliminarily determined
Constellation also failed to provide accurate information to the
California power grid operator.
"The transactions at issue occurred during two months in
2010 and there is no allegation of any manipulative conduct,"
Constellation said in a statement.
"We are working with the Commission staff to achieve a
reasonable resolution of this matter, which we hope will occur
quickly," Constellation added.
FERC officials had no comment on the notice of alleged
violations.
In recent years, FERC has become more aggressive in pursuing
market violations and has issued over $1 billion in fines since
the Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the
penalty the commission can impose to $1 million per day per
violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day.
In 2012, FERC imposed one of its biggest fines - $135
million - on Constellation for activities prior to its merger
with Exelon and forced the company to disgorge $110 million in
unjust gains.