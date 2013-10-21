Exelon settles with U.S. FERC over power market activity

Oct 21 U.S. electric company Exelon Corp
agreed to pay more than $600,000 to settle allegations that its
Constellation Energy Commodities Group submitted false
information to the operator of the California power grid.
In an order issued on Friday, the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission said the activity occurred from January
through March 2010, when Constellation was an independent
company. Exelon took over Constellation in 2012.
Exelon will pay a $500,000 civil penalty and give up
$145,928, plus interest, in "unjust" gains, the order said.
The Office of Enforcement at FERC said Constellation had
violated federal regulations by submitting bids and engaging in
transactions incorrectly designated as "wheeling through" in
California.
Wheeling through means the company, in this case
Constellation, moves power through California from a source
outside the state to another point outside the state. FERC said
Constellation, however, lacked a point outside California to
deliver the power to.
Companies participating in power markets need to identify
their transactions properly, in part so grid operators can keep
an accurate count of how much power is flowing into and through
the grid.
The FERC Office of Enforcement said it had started
investigating Constellation's activities after a referral by the
market monitor at the California Independent System Operator,
the state's power grid operator.
Exelon admitted to Constellation's violations and agreed to
pay the penalties, the order said.
In recent years, FERC has become more aggressive in pursuing
market violations and has issued more than $1 billion in fines
since the Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the
penalty the commission can impose to $1 million per day per
violation from $10,000.
In 2012, FERC imposed one of its biggest fines - $135
million - on Constellation for violating power market rules in
New York and PJM, the old Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland power
grid, in 2007-2008, and forced it to give up $110 million in
unjust gains. The ruling came before the company's merger with
Exelon.