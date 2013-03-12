Regulators to consider Exelon request to raise nuclear plant output

March 12 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
has accepted an application from power company Exelon Corp
to increase the output of its Peach Bottom nuclear power
plant in Pennsylvania by 12.4 percent.
The two reactors at Peach Bottom currently have a capacity
of 1,122 megawatts (MW).
The NRC said the standard review time for a so-called
extended power uprate (EPU) application is 18 months after the
agency formally accepts the application.
Exelon submitted the application to the NRC in September
2012. The NRC staff initially determined the application was
insufficient in certain respects and asked Exelon for additional
information. The company has now provided that information, the
NRC said in a statement on Monday.
Over the past few years, Exelon, the biggest U.S. nuclear
power operator, has sought to increase the output of several
reactors by a much smaller 1.6 percent, including Braidwood,
Byron and LaSalle in Illinois and Limerick in Pennsylvania,
according to the NRC website.
The NRC in 2012 put its review of the Byron and Braidwood
uprate applications on hold until Exelon provides more
information.
Also in 2012, Exelon deferred an uprate at LaSalle for two
years as weak natural gas prices - the result of record shale
gas production - cut power prices to at least decade lows in
several U.S. markets.