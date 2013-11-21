U.S. firms adds 600 MW of solar, biomass power plants in Oct- govt

Nov 21 Power generating companies installed over
500 megawatts of solar power and over 100 MW of wood waste and
other biomass type fuels in the United States in October,
according to a report by federal energy regulators.
Since the beginning of 2013, the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) said the generating companies have
installed over 6,600 MW of natural gas capacity, 2,500 MW of
solar power, 1,500 MW of coal-fired generation, and 1,000 MW of
wind power.
The total generation installed between January-October was
12,300 MW, FERC said.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
The biggest power plant to enter service in October was
Spanish multinational Abengoa SA's 280-MW Solana solar
thermal plant in Arizona.
Solana has a thermal storage system that enables the project
to continue delivering power for up to six hours after the sun
goes down.
Arizona power company Arizona Public Service, a unit of
Pinnacle West Capital Corp, buys the power form Solana
under a long-term contract.
In California, Southern Co's 139-MW Campo Verde solar
plant also entered service last month. It sells power via the
Sunrise Powerlink transmission line to San Diego Gas & Electric
under a long-term contract. SDG&E is a unit of California power
company Sempra Energy.
In the United States, the total installed generating
capacity includes 42 percent from natural gas-fired plants, 29
percent coal, 9 percent nuclear, 8 percent hydro, 5 percent
wind, 4 percent oil, 1 percent biomass and less than 1 percent
solar, FERC said.