UPDATE 2-US may charge JPMorgan for power market manipulation-analysts

By Scott DiSavino
May 3 The regulator of U.S. power markets
appears likely to pursue manipulation charges against JPMorgan
Chase & Co, analysts said, after a New York Times report
on the agency's document that seemed to lay out its case.
The Times said on Friday it reviewed a confidential, 70-page
government document that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) sent to JPMorgan in March, which alleged the
bank manipulated the power market in California and Michigan in
2010 and 2011.
FERC investigators found JPMorgan devised "manipulative
schemes" that transformed "money-losing power plants into
powerful profit centers," the Times reported, citing the
document. It said the bank has until mid-May to respond.
It has been clear since last summer that FERC was pursuing a
deep enquiry on JPMorgan's trading activities, the latest in a
string of FERC investigations that have rattled the U.S. power
market and - in the case of rival bank Barclays Plc -
concluded with $470 million in proposed penalties.
FERC has not moved to publicly charge JPMorgan, but experts
said that now seemed likely.
"FERC staff would not have gone to the trouble of putting
together a 70-page document without a case. If they have gotten
this far they will likely pursue it," said Susan Court, a former
senior lawyer at FERC who is principal of SJC Energy Consultants
LLC in Arlington, Virginia.
The document also criticized Blythe Masters, JPMorgan's head
of global commodities and former chief financial officer, saying
she "falsely" denied under oath that she was aware of schemes
carried out by a group of energy traders in Houston, according
to the Times.
"We strongly dispute that Blythe Masters or any employee
lied or acted inappropriately in this matter," JPMorgan
spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli said. "We intend to vigorously
defend the firm and the employees in this matter."
YEAR-LONG SAGA
The document cited by the Times came after a months-long
inquiry into the bank's trading in power markets, one of several
high-profile investigations since FERC's enforcement powers were
expanded in 2005 following the Enron scandal a decade ago.
"We cannot, and do not, speculate as to any investigations,
as they are all non-public. We do not speculate as to whether
investigations are taking place, nor do we speculate as to
whether or when the Commission will take any action," FERC
spokeswoman Mary O'Driscoll said.
FERC last summer subpoenaed JPMorgan to produce 25 internal
emails - some between Blythe Masters and the bank's head of
principal commodity investments Francis Dunleavy - as part an
ongoing investigation focused on bidding practices that may have
raised electricity prices by about $73 million in California and
the Midwest power markets.
FERC normally does not disclose investigations but chose to
subpoena JPMorgan after the bank claimed the emails were
protected by attorney client privilege. A federal magistrate in
November sided with JPMorgan and ruled that FERC could not see
the emails. FERC appealed that decision in January.
TRADING BAN 'NO BIG DEAL'
In November, FERC imposed a temporary ban on JPMorgan's
ability to trade physical power at market-based rates for six
months, starting in April, for failing to disclose information
to the FERC and the California ISO in a market manipulation
investigation.
In December, JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the
trading ban is "not that big a deal" for the bank.
FERC Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur dissented in that November
vote, saying the agency should include penalties for any failure
to disclose information as part of the market manipulation case
if the agency decided to pursue it.
In order to pursue a penalty or disgorgement of profits,
FERC staff typically issues a public show-cause order, which has
not yet occurred in the JPMorgan case.
"A lot of the letters that FERC sends out are trying to get
at facts. And the tone of this (letter) sounds a little
different ... a little bit more sharp," said Marc Spitzer, a
partner at the law firm of Steptoe & Johnson in Washington, and
a former FERC Commissioner.
HUNTER IMPLICATIONS?
One open question at this point is to what extent FERC's
cases may be weakened by a ruling in March on a case related to
Brian Hunter, a natural gas trader for the now closed Amaranth
Advisors hedge fund, who was fined $30 million by FERC for
alleged manipulation of gas prices in 2006.
A federal appeals court ruled that FERC acted outside of its
mandate in imposing the fine because the U.S. Commodities
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has jurisdiction over
financial derivatives trading.
FERC has jurisdiction over physical power and natural gas
trading, but several of its recent cases - including the one
against Barclays - hinge on demonstrating that traders may have
manipulated physical prices in order to profit on derivatives.
Barclays has disputed the FERC allegations and said it will
defend itself in court if FERC issues a final order seeking to
impose the fine. To date, FERC has not issued a final order.
"We need more information about the JPMorgan and Barclays
cases to know whether there are Hunter questions. I am confident
law firms with manipulation cases at FERC are pursuing that
question," Court, of SJC Energy Consultants, said.