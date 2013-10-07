Degraded area in Pennsylvania nuclear plant poses no risk-FirstEnergy

Oct 7 FirstEnergy Corp said on Monday a
small area of degradation found in the steel containment liner
in one of the reactors at Pennsylvania's Beaver Valley nuclear
power plant poses no harm to the public, workers or the
environment.
FirstEnergy spokeswoman Jennifer Young said workers found
the flaw on Friday during an inspection of the inside walls of
the containment building in the 892-megawatt Unit 1, which has
been shut since September 30 for a refueling and maintenance
outage.
The containment building is comprised of a 4.5-foot thick
concrete wall with a domed top and a 3/8-inch thick steel liner.
The degraded area is located about 7 inches (17.8
centimeters) from the floor and measures about 0.4 inches by
0.28 inches, she said.
Young did not say when the unit would return to service but
noted the company expects to fix the degraded area within the
current outage schedule.
Refueling outages usually last about a month but power
traders noted this outage could take up to two months because
the company is replacing the unit's two low pressure steam
turbine rotors. Each rotor weighs about 153 tons and measures
about 15 feet in diameter and about 30 feet in long.
Workers discovered the degraded area under a small paint
blister. The company determined there was a fibrous material -
most likely wood - inside the concrete touching the steel liner.
The company said the degradation likely occurred when the
material decayed.
Young said a similar event occurred in 2009 when workers
found a small area of degradation in another part of the steel
liner. In that case, the damage was caused by a wood spacer left
over from the concrete pour during construction.
She said the company in 2009 removed and replaced the
damaged steel and the area has not experienced any additional
degradation.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
TOWN: Shippingport in Beaver County, some 35 miles (56 km)
northwest of Pittsburgh
OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): FirstEnergy
CAPACITY: 1,777 MW
UNIT(S): - Unit 1 - 892-MW Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor (PWR)
- Unit 2 - 885-MW Westinghouse PWR
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1976 - Unit 1 enters service
1987 - Unit 2 enters service
2007 - FirstEnergy filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to renew the reactors' original 40-year
operating licenses for another 20 years
2009 - NRC renews operating licenses
2036 - Unit 1 license expires
2047 - Unit 2 license expires