NRC sets relicensing hearing for Ohio reactor

May 2 With four groups seeking to deny renewal
of FirstEnergy Corp's license to operate the Davis-Besse nuclear
reactor in Ohio due to cracks in its shield building, the U.S.
nuclear regulator said on Wed nesday it has set a hearing on the
matter for May 18.
Ohio-based power company FirstEnergy, owner and
operator of the 894-megawatt Davis-Besse plant, wants the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to grant a 20-year renewal
of the original 40-year operating license, which expires in
2017.
FirstEnergy discovered cracks in the shield building during
a maintenance outage to replace the reactor vessel head last
fall.
The company determined the cracks did not reduce the safety
of the shield building and restarted the plant in December. It
has been operating at or near full power since.
The shield building is a 250-foot (76.2 meters) tall
structure and has 2-1/2-foot thick concrete surrounding a steel
containment structure. The containment, in turn, surrounds the
pressurized water reactor's vessel and steam generators and is
designed to keep radioactive materials within the reactor in
case of an accident.
Four groups opposed to the continued operation of the plant
say the shield building is no longer cafe, and want the NRC's
judicial arm, the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB), to
admit a contention against the license renewal application.
The groups filing the contention are Beyond Nuclear,
Citizens Environment Alliance of Southwestern Ontario, Don't
Waste Michigan and the Green Party of Ohio.
In releases, they pointed to the reactor's history of
problems.
The reactor vessel head replaced last year was the third
vessel head for Davis-Besse.
It cost FirstEnergy about $600 million to replace the first
vessel head ($300 million) and buy replacement power ($300
million) after workers in 2002 discovered borated water, which
acts as the reactor coolant, leaked from a control rod drive
mechanism and ate a six inch hole in the first vessel head. The
plant did not return to service until 2004.
In 2010 during a scheduled refueling outage, the company
found small cracks in the control rod nozzles and decided to
replace the second vessel head.
The company estimated the cost of the third head replacement
project at about $115 million.
Davis-Besse is a pressurized water reactor located 21 miles
(34 km) east-southeast of Toledo, Ohio. It started operating in
1977.
FirstEnergy applied with the NRC to renew the license in
2010. The NRC said on its website the date for a decision on the
application was still to be determined.