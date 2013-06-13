NY approves sale of Central Hudson utility to Fortis of Canada

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
June 13 New York utility regulators on Thursday approved Canadian power company Fortis Inc's $1.5 billion agreement to buy CH Energy Group Inc, the parent of New York power company Central Hudson.
Fortis said in a statement it expects to close the acquisition shortly after receipt, review and acceptance of the New York Public Service Commission's official written order.
On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis and CH Energy announced that Fortis would buy CH Energy for $65 in cash per share. The deal included the assumption of about $500 million of debt, Fortis said.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank