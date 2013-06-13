版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五 01:59 BJT

NY approves sale of Central Hudson utility to Fortis of Canada

June 13 New York utility regulators on Thursday approved Canadian power company Fortis Inc's $1.5 billion agreement to buy CH Energy Group Inc, the parent of New York power company Central Hudson.

Fortis said in a statement it expects to close the acquisition shortly after receipt, review and acceptance of the New York Public Service Commission's official written order.

On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis and CH Energy announced that Fortis would buy CH Energy for $65 in cash per share. The deal included the assumption of about $500 million of debt, Fortis said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐