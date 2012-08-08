版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 00:04 BJT

Fire at KCP&L Missouri Iatan coal plant-fire dept.

Aug 8 The local fire department said Wednesday it was on the scene of a fire at the Kansas City Power and Light Co's 1,555-megawatt power plant in Platte County, Missouri.

A spokesman for the fire department had no details on the blaze.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐