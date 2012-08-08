版本:
KCP&L says kept Missouri Iatan coal plant running despite small fire

Aug 8 Kansas City Power and Light (KCP&L) said Wednesday it did not shut the 1,555-megawatt Iatan coal-fire power plant in Missouri following an explosion and small fire in the coal bunker, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters.

