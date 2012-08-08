版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 23:51 BJT

Fire at KCP&L Missouri Iatan coal power plant - local media

Aug 8 A fire and explosion occurred at Kansas City Power and Light's Iatan coal-fired power plant in Platte County, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, according to local media.

KCP&L is a unit of Missouri power company Great Plains Energy Inc.

Officials at the company were not immediately available for comment.

