Hess picks SNC-Lavalin, Skanska to build Newark, NJ, power plant

Dec 19 Units of oil company Hess Corp and private equity firm Energy Investors Funds picked construction companies SNC-Lavalin Group Inc of Canada and Skanska AB of Sweden to build a power plant in New Jersey.

The facility, called the Newark Energy Center, is a 655-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant expected to enter service in 2015.

The plant will cost about $750 million, according to local reports.

SNC-Lavalin said in a release that it would provide the engineering, procurement, startup and commissioning services, while Skanska is responsible for construction and site management.

The plant will use General Electric Co's F class gas turbines.