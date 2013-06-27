NRC to meet on Honeywell Metropolis, Illinois uranium plant

June 27 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said Thursday its staff scheduled a public meeting in
Metropolis, Illinois, for July 9 to discuss the status of
Honeywell International Inc's shut-down Metropolis
uranium conversion plant.
Metropolis is the only facility in the United States that
converts uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride. That compound is
then processed at other facilities to make fuel for nuclear
power reactors.
In May 2012, as part of the agency's response to the 2011
nuclear accident at Fukushima in Japan, the NRC said it
inspected the Honeywell facility and identified concerns over
the possible uranium hexafluoride following an earthquake or
tornado.
The NRC issued a so-called confirmatory order to Honeywell
in October 2012 outlining actions the company must take before
it could resume uranium conversion operations.
Honeywell shut the plant in May 2012 and the company has
been enhancing and modifying equipment to meet the requirements
of that order, the NRC said.
If NRC officials find the modifications acceptable and the
plant meets agency regulations for operations and emergency
planning, the NRC said it will be allowed to resume full
operations.
The NRC said its staff has completed its inspections of the
modifications and recently relaxed the confirmatory order to
allow the Metropolis plant to begin limited operations.
The NRC is currently reviewing Honeywell's analyses of the
facility's ability to withstand earthquakes or tornadoes to
determine if full operation is acceptable, the NRC said.