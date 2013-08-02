ICE power trading volumes jump in July, year-to-date

Aug 2 Trading in power futures and options on
the IntercontinentalExchange Inc increased sharply in
volume in July, bucking the trend toward mostly slower activity
last month in energy and agricultural commodities.
ICE, a leading operator of global markets and clearing
houses, said in a release Friday that average daily power
volumes jumped 56 percent to 468,402 contracts in July and
gained 57 percent to 528,651 for the year to date.
Electricity is the third-biggest energy product traded on
ICE behind oil and natural gas.
Power marketers have said they have been moving more trade
to exchanges like ICE and CME Group's NYMEX over the
past year or so, in part because of new rules on clearing
over-the-counter swaps under the U.S. Dodd-Frank financial
reform and consumer protection law.
Total daily futures and options trade, including financial
instruments, fell 2 percent in July to an average of 3,001,782
contracts and lost 1 percent to 3,501,998 year to date.
While total oil futures and options trade on ICE edged up 7
percent in July and 10 percent year to date, natural gas volumes
slid 22 percent last month and are down about 21 percent so far
this year.