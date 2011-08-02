WRAPUP 1-Duke profit tops Wall Street, Entergy flat

* Duke Q2 EPS 33 cts vs Wall St view of 31 cts
* Duke cautious on economy
* Entergy Q2 EPS rises on share repurchases
* Duke shares up, Entergy shares slip in early trading
By Matt Daily
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Duke Energy (DUK.N), which is
seeking to buy Progress Energy PGN.N, posted second-quarter
profit that slightly beat Wall Street forecasts, while Entergy
Corp (ETR.N) earnings were near flat.
Strong performance from Duke's international business and
U.S. gas power plants in the wholesale markets helped offset
higher costs to repair storm damage, which totaled $50 million
in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Lynn Good told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Duke's utility operations saw solid residential demand in
the quarter and growth in industrial customers' usage in the
Carolinas, although the U.S. Midwest industrial sector's demand
was soft.
"There continues to be a lot of volatility quarter to
quarter in the (economic) growth," Good said. "It's hard to be
much more than cautious."
Net income was $435 million, or 33 cents per share,
compared with a year-earlier loss of $222 million, or 17 cents
per share, that included a charge to write down the value of
some power plants.
That topped the 31 cents per share that analysts on average
had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $3.53 billion, while analysts had
forecast $3.31 billion.
Duke is currently seeking regulatory approvals for its
planned $13.7 billion purchase of Progress Energy PGN.N, a
deal that will create the nation's largest utility owner.
ENTERGY PROFITS FLAT
Entergy said its finalized second-quarter profit was $315.6
million, or $1.76 per share, from $315.3 million, or $1.71 per
share, the year-ago quarter.
That EPS figure was 1 cent higher than the preliminary
earnings figure the company issued two weeks ago, and increased
from the year-ago mark because of higher-than-expected share
repurchases.
"The company ended the quarter with 177 (million) shares
outstanding which is below its guidance of 180 (million) for
the year," Marc de Croisset, analyst with FBR Capital Markets,
said in a note to investors.
Entergy, the second-largest nuclear power plant operator in
the united States behind Exelon Corp (EXC.N), is currently
locked in a battle with Vermont to extend the life of its
Vermont Yankee nuclear plant to 2032. [ID:nN1E76O07N]
Shares of Duke rose 0.2 percent to $18.74, bringing their
year-to-date gain to 4.8 percent, while Entergy shares fell 0.2
percent to $66.29, putting their drop so far this year at 6.4
percent.
(Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave
Zimmerman)