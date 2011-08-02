WRAPUP 1-Duke profit tops Wall Street, Entergy flat

* Duke Q2 EPS 33 cts vs Wall St view of 31 cts

* Duke cautious on economy

* Entergy Q2 EPS rises on share repurchases

* Duke shares up, Entergy shares slip in early trading

By Matt Daily

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Duke Energy (DUK.N), which is seeking to buy Progress Energy PGN.N, posted second-quarter profit that slightly beat Wall Street forecasts, while Entergy Corp (ETR.N) earnings were near flat.

Strong performance from Duke's international business and U.S. gas power plants in the wholesale markets helped offset higher costs to repair storm damage, which totaled $50 million in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Lynn Good told Reuters on Tuesday.

Duke's utility operations saw solid residential demand in the quarter and growth in industrial customers' usage in the Carolinas, although the U.S. Midwest industrial sector's demand was soft.

"There continues to be a lot of volatility quarter to quarter in the (economic) growth," Good said. "It's hard to be much more than cautious."

Net income was $435 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $222 million, or 17 cents per share, that included a charge to write down the value of some power plants.

That topped the 31 cents per share that analysts on average had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $3.53 billion, while analysts had forecast $3.31 billion.

Duke is currently seeking regulatory approvals for its planned $13.7 billion purchase of Progress Energy PGN.N, a deal that will create the nation's largest utility owner.

ENTERGY PROFITS FLAT

Entergy said its finalized second-quarter profit was $315.6 million, or $1.76 per share, from $315.3 million, or $1.71 per share, the year-ago quarter.

That EPS figure was 1 cent higher than the preliminary earnings figure the company issued two weeks ago, and increased from the year-ago mark because of higher-than-expected share repurchases.

"The company ended the quarter with 177 (million) shares outstanding which is below its guidance of 180 (million) for the year," Marc de Croisset, analyst with FBR Capital Markets, said in a note to investors.

Entergy, the second-largest nuclear power plant operator in the united States behind Exelon Corp (EXC.N), is currently locked in a battle with Vermont to extend the life of its Vermont Yankee nuclear plant to 2032. [ID:nN1E76O07N]

Shares of Duke rose 0.2 percent to $18.74, bringing their year-to-date gain to 4.8 percent, while Entergy shares fell 0.2 percent to $66.29, putting their drop so far this year at 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)