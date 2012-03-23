Ontario-Michigan power transformers seen on early Apr

* PARs could save hundreds of millions in costs

* Project to help control unscheduled power flows

By Scott DiSavino

March 23 The long-awaited phase angle regulator (PAR) transmission project on the Michigan-Ontario border, expected to save the area's consumers millions in electric costs, is scheduled to enter service on April 5, Ontario's grid operator said.

The PARs are designed to help control unscheduled flows of power around Lake Erie.

Some of the organizations operating the power grids around the lake in Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York have blamed the unscheduled power movements for hundreds of millions of dollars in cost increases over the years.

"The ability to manage system reliability will be enhanced when the International Transmission Company puts the Bunce Creek PARs into service," Ontario's Independent Electric System Operator (IESO), the province's grid operator, said in a report late on Thursday.

International Transmission Co is a unit of Michigan power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp.

The Bunce Creek PARs in Michigan will join other PARs already in service on the Ontario side of the border at Lambton and Keith.

Once this equipment becomes operational, IESO and the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) will begin using all available PARs on the Michigan interface to maintain power flow equal to the net import and export schedule, to the extent possible, the IESO said.

MISO, which oversees the ITC transmission system in Michigan, operates the power grid in parts of 11 U.S. Midwest states and the province of Manitoba in Canada.

Although operating in this mode will cause a slight reduction in transmission capability, IESO said the reduction in inadvertent power flows was expected to allow much greater utilization of the interface for energy trade.

