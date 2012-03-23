Ontario-Michigan power transformers seen on early Apr

* PARs could save hundreds of millions in costs
* Project to help control unscheduled power flows
By Scott DiSavino
March 23 The long-awaited phase angle regulator
(PAR) transmission project on the Michigan-Ontario border,
expected to save the area's consumers millions in electric
costs, is scheduled to enter service on April 5, Ontario's grid
operator said.
The PARs are designed to help control unscheduled flows of
power around Lake Erie.
Some of the organizations operating the power grids around
the lake in Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York
have blamed the unscheduled power movements for hundreds of
millions of dollars in cost increases over the years.
"The ability to manage system reliability will be enhanced
when the International Transmission Company puts the Bunce Creek
PARs into service," Ontario's Independent Electric System
Operator (IESO), the province's grid operator, said in a report
late on Thursday.
International Transmission Co is a unit of Michigan power
transmission company ITC Holdings Corp.
The Bunce Creek PARs in Michigan will join other PARs
already in service on the Ontario side of the border at Lambton
and Keith.
Once this equipment becomes operational, IESO and the
Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) will begin using all
available PARs on the Michigan interface to maintain power flow
equal to the net import and export schedule, to the extent
possible, the IESO said.
MISO, which oversees the ITC transmission system in
Michigan, operates the power grid in parts of 11 U.S. Midwest
states and the province of Manitoba in Canada.
Although operating in this mode will cause a slight
reduction in transmission capability, IESO said the reduction in
inadvertent power flows was expected to allow much greater
utilization of the interface for energy trade.
