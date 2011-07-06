Cost to build power plants in N.America, Europe rises

* Power plant construction costs up with pricier steel

* IHS sees power plant costs continuing to rise

NEW YORK, July 6 The cost of building power plants in North America and Europe is increasing after years of steady decline, with pricier steel and copper fueling the rise, data from global information firm IHS Inc showed on Wednesday.

Power capital costs will continue to rise in the near term, though a downward correction in metal prices could counteract the increases, Colorado-based IHS IHS.N said.

The data company's cost index for North America rose 2 percent over the six months through March 31 to a score of 219, IHS said, indicating a portfolio of power plants that cost $100 billion in 2000 would, on average, cost $219 billion now.

North American costs had been on a prolonged decline since the first quarter of 2008 before bottoming from the third quarter of 2009 through the first quarter of 2010, IHS said, noting that until now, the costs had remained flat since.

"The latest rise in costs ... represents a substantial shift in momentum," IHS's senior director of cost and technology, Candida Scott, said in the release.

"We have now moved past a bottoming-out and costs have begun their slow march upward," she said.

The IHS CERA Power Capital Costs Indexes are similar to the consumer price index and track construction costs for building coal, gas, solar, wind and nuclear power plants in North America and Europe. They are indexed to the year 2000.

In Europe, the index fell 2 percent over the same six-month period but IHS said the decline stemmed largely from exchange-rate fluctuations, especially a strengthening of the euro against the U.S. dollar.

The European index was currently at 190.

"Exchange rates aside, the underlying global trends for both North America and Europe are actually very similar and point to a period of rising costs," Scott said.

IHS said the North American index rose primarily due to higher commodity prices, especially steel, which gained 12 percent due to higher costs of raw materials.

"Steel costs are a prime example of the volatility that persists in the commodities markets," said Roger Kranenburg, a director at IHS. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dale Hudson)