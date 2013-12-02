Imperial Irrigation wants to add more power lines in California

Dec 2 California public power and water company
Imperial Irrigation District (IID) proposed to expand its
Southern California transmission system to boost the amount of
renewable energy it can export to the rest of the state and to
the U.S. Southwest.
IID said in a release that the increased exports will help
California replace generation lost by the retirement of the San
Onofre nuclear power plant, located on the Pacific Coast between
San Diego and Los Angeles.
The expansion project could cost $431 million to $1.7
billion, depending on what transmission lines IID builds and
what partnerships it establishes with other utilities to share
the costs.
IID proposed to recover the costs from companies that take
the renewable energy.
IID wants to build a 2,200-megawatt (MW) 30-kilovolt (kV)
system to export 1,100 MW to the rest of California and
simultaneously export another 1,100 MW to utilities in the
Southwest.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
The project includes the development of a 500-kV alternating
current (AC) line rated at 1,200 MW to connect to Arizona Public
Service's territory in Arizona, and the construction of a 500-kV
direct current (DC) transmission line rated at 1,100 MW from the
Salton Sea area to a substation at San Onofre.
Arizona Public Service is a unit of Arizona power company
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
IID said it can add more transmission to increase the amount
of power it can export from 2,200 MW to 4,100 MW as the need for
additional renewable energy occurs.
California is approaching the second renewable portfolio
standard compliance period (2014-2016), whereby utilities are
required to provide a minimum of 25 percent of the energy from
their supply portfolios with renewable resources, IID said.
The final compliance period (2017-2020) requires that amount
to increase to a minimum of 33 percent in 2020.
IID said it submitted its plan to the California Independent
System Operator (ISO), which operates the power grid for much of
California, in November and expects to hear from the ISO by the
end of the first quarter of 2014.
The biggest power companies in California are units of PG&E
Corp, Edison International Inc and Sempra Energy
.