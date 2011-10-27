Illinois legislature overrides veto, votes for smart grid

* Power companies to invest $3.2 billion in grid
* Law to create more than 2,500 jobs
* Governor warns law will raise power rates
NEW YORK, Oct 27 The Illinois General Assembly
on Wednesday overrode Illinois Governor Pat Quinn's veto last
month by enacting a smart grid power modernization bill that
will set in motion over $3.2 billion in electric infrastructure
investments.
The state's two biggest investor-owned utilities, Exelon's
(EXC.N) ComEd utility and Ameren's (AEE.N) Illinois utility,
said the new law would create more than 2,500 jobs, reduce and
shorten electric outages and save customers money.
Gov. Quinn however has opposed the bill because he said it
did not contain enough consumer protections and would raise
rates and mean big profits for Exelon and Ameren.
ComEd provides power to about 3.8 million customers in
northern Illinois. Ameren powers about 1.2 million customers in
central and southern Illinois.
Over the next 10 years, ComEd said it would invest about
$2.6 billion and Ameren said it would invest about $625 million
to upgrade their electric systems and create jobs.
Ameren said on its website the new law would boost its
average residential customer's bills by about $3.40 per year,
noting the savings would more than offset any rate increases.
The General Assembly also passed a trailer bill that added
provisions toughening utility performance standards, lowering
the allowed return on equity and establishing a fund to assist
low-income customers, seniors and disabled veterans with their
utility bills.
Gov. Quinn said in a statement earlier in the week the
trailer bill was no better than the grid modernization bill.
"This bill still guarantees annual rate hikes every year
for the next ten years. This bill still guarantees annual
profits for utilities at the expense of hard working families
and businesses, which will cost jobs. And this bill still
eliminates any real oversight by the Illinois Commerce
Commission," Gov. Quinn said in the statement.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)