Illinois legislature overrides veto, votes for smart grid

* Power companies to invest $3.2 billion in grid

* Law to create more than 2,500 jobs

* Governor warns law will raise power rates

NEW YORK, Oct 27 The Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday overrode Illinois Governor Pat Quinn's veto last month by enacting a smart grid power modernization bill that will set in motion over $3.2 billion in electric infrastructure investments.

The state's two biggest investor-owned utilities, Exelon's (EXC.N) ComEd utility and Ameren's (AEE.N) Illinois utility, said the new law would create more than 2,500 jobs, reduce and shorten electric outages and save customers money.

Gov. Quinn however has opposed the bill because he said it did not contain enough consumer protections and would raise rates and mean big profits for Exelon and Ameren.

ComEd provides power to about 3.8 million customers in northern Illinois. Ameren powers about 1.2 million customers in central and southern Illinois.

Over the next 10 years, ComEd said it would invest about $2.6 billion and Ameren said it would invest about $625 million to upgrade their electric systems and create jobs.

Ameren said on its website the new law would boost its average residential customer's bills by about $3.40 per year, noting the savings would more than offset any rate increases.

The General Assembly also passed a trailer bill that added provisions toughening utility performance standards, lowering the allowed return on equity and establishing a fund to assist low-income customers, seniors and disabled veterans with their utility bills.

Gov. Quinn said in a statement earlier in the week the trailer bill was no better than the grid modernization bill.

"This bill still guarantees annual rate hikes every year for the next ten years. This bill still guarantees annual profits for utilities at the expense of hard working families and businesses, which will cost jobs. And this bill still eliminates any real oversight by the Illinois Commerce Commission," Gov. Quinn said in the statement. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)