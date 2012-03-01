U.S. approves ITC Michigan-Ontario power transformers

* Transformers to stop unscheduled Lake Erie power flows
* Devices could enter service in several weeks
* PARs could save million in power transmission costs
By Scott DiSavino
March 1 The U.S. Department of Energy
approved of power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp's
long-awaited phase angle regulator power transmission
project on the Michigan-Ontario border, which could save
consumers in the area millions in electric costs.
The phase-shifting transformers, also known as phase angle
regulators (PARs), are designed to help control unscheduled
flows of power around Lake Erie. The companies that operate the
power grids around the lake have blamed the unscheduled power
movements for hundreds or millions of power congestion cost
increase.
In the past, ITC said once it got the federal approval it
would take several weeks for workers to test the transformers
and related systems before putting them into service. The
company heard from the Department of Energy about the approval
last Friday.
Electricity traders are very interested in when the PARs
enter service because the devices could change the flow of power
on the transmission system, boosting prices in some areas and
reducing it in others.
The so-called Lake Erie loop flow affects the power grids in
the states and provinces around the lake, including Ontario, New
York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the PJM grid and Michigan in the
Midwest ISO or MISO.
PJM, the biggest power grid operator in the United States,
oversees the system in parts of 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states and the District of Columbia.
MISO, which oversees the ITC transmission system in
Michigan, operates the power grid in parts of 11 U.S. Midwest
states and the province of Manitoba in Canada.
FERC TO DECIDE TRANSFORMER COSTS
Separate from the Department of Energy proceeding, another
federal agency, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,
the nation's energy regulator, is working with the power grids
to decide how to allocate the cost of the PARs.
In December 2010, FERC accepted a proposal by ITC and the
MISO to allocate some of the cost of building and operating the
transformers to the PJM and New York ISO power grids.
ITC has said it cost about $41.6 million to install the PARs
at its Bunce Creek substation in Michigan with a projected
annual revenue requirement of about $11.4 million.
But PJM and the New York ISO have opposed that
cost-allocation plan and FERC appointed a judge to help settle
the dispute. Details on the cost allocation dispute were not
immediately available.