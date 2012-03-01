UPDATE 1-U.S. approves ITC Michigan-Ontario power transformers

* Transformers to stop unscheduled Lake Erie power flows
* Devices could enter service in several weeks
* PARs could save million in power transmission costs
By Scott DiSavino
March 1 The U.S. Department of Energy
approved of power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp's
long-awaited phase angle regulator power transmission
project on the Michigan-Ontario border, which could save
consumers in the area millions in electric costs, ITC said
Thursday.
ITC projected the phase-shifting transformers, also
known as phase angle regulators (PARs), would enter service in
the second quarter.
The PARs are designed to help control unscheduled flows of
power around Lake Erie. The companies that operate the power
grids around the lake have blamed the unscheduled power
movements for hundreds or millions of power congestion cost
increase.
"We are very pleased that the Department of Energy has
approved our Presidential permit to commence operating the phase
angle regulators between Michigan and Ontario. Placing the PARs
into service will improve reliability for electricity customers
in the Lake Erie region by mitigating unscheduled flows of
electric power," Gregory Ioanidis, president ITC Michigan, said
in a statement.
Electricity traders are very interested in when
the PARs enter service because the devices could change the flow
of power on the transmission system, boosting prices in some
areas and reducing it in others.
The so-called Lake Erie loop flow affects the power grids in
the states and provinces around the lake, including Ontario, New
York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the PJM grid and Michigan in the
Midwest ISO or MISO.
PJM, the biggest power grid operator in the United States,
oversees the system in parts of 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states and the District of Columbia.
MISO, which oversees the ITC transmission system in
Michigan, operates the power grid in parts of 11 U.S. Midwest
states and the province of Manitoba in Canada.
FERC TO DECIDE TRANSFORMER COSTS
Separate from the Department of Energy proceeding, another
federal agency, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC), the nation's energy regulator, is working with the power
grids to decide how to allocate the cost of the PARs.
In December 2010, FERC accepted a proposal by ITC and the
MISO to allocate some of the cost of building and operating the
transformers to the PJM and New York ISO power grids.
ITC has said it cost about $41.6 million to install the PARs
at its Bunce Creek substation in Michigan with a projected
annual revenue requirement of about $11.4 million.
But PJM and the New York ISO have opposed that
cost-allocation plan and FERC appointed a judge to help settle
the ongoing dispute.