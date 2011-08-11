版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 20:29 BJT

TIMELINE-ITC seeks U.S. permit for Michigan-Ontario PARs

 Aug 11 U.S. transmission company ITC Holdings
ITC.N completed filings with the U.S. Department of Energy
(DOE) for a permit for long-delayed transformers on the
Michigan-Ontario border that will help control the flow of
power between the U.S. state and the Canadian province.
 The phase-shifting transformers, known as phase angle
regulators (PARs), could be in service as soon as the DOE
issues its Presidential Permit, ITC, of Novi, Michigan, said
Wednesday. [ID:nN1E77905T]     
 The following is a timeline for the PARs:
TIMELINE
1975 -        Ontario Hydro Keith PAR in Ontario enters
              service. This is the first of the five PARs
              on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was
              originally installed to control local flows
              between Michigan and Ontario. It will now be
              used to control the Lake Erie loop flow along
              with the new PARs
Early 1990s - Unscheduled power flows on the transmission
              lines in Ontario increased significantly,
              using up transmission capacity and leading to
              curtailments of power transfers between
              Ontario, New York and Michigan
1998 -        Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and
              the former Ontario Hydro developed plans for
              Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce
              Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to
              install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The
              Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that
              connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.
              Ontario Hydro was later broken into several
              companies, including transmission company
              Hydro One
1998 -        Detroit Edison applies with U.S. DOE to modify
              Presidential Permit to allow for installation
              of the Bunce Creek PAR
2000 -        Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB delivers first
              PAR to Lambton
2000 -        DOE grants Presidential Permit to ITC for Bunce
              Creek PAR
2001 -        First PAR at Lambton failed and had to be
              rebuilt by ABB
2002 -        ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton 
2003 -        The original Bunce Creek PAR, also manufactured
              by ABB, failed while in service in March.
              Shortly after that failure, the tower
              supporting the Canadian side of the Bunce
              Creek-Scott transmission line collapsed
              during bad weather
2006 -        The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott
              line was replaced. ITC orders two new PARs
              from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to
              replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003
2008-2009 -   Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to Bunce
              Creek.
2009 -        ITC applies with DOE to amend Presidential
              Permit to replace the failed Bunce Creek
              PAR with two PARs
2010 -        ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek
              PARs
Aug 2011 -    ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating
              agreements with Ontario power grid operator
              IESO and Hydro One
2011 -        ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost allocation
              agreement with the New York ISO and PJM power
              grid operators before FERC
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley)

