TIMELINE-ITC seeks U.S. permit for Michigan-Ontario PARs

BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
Aug 11 U.S. transmission company ITC Holdings ITC.N completed filings with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for a permit for long-delayed transformers on the Michigan-Ontario border that will help control the flow of power between the U.S. state and the Canadian province.
The phase-shifting transformers, known as phase angle regulators (PARs), could be in service as soon as the DOE issues its Presidential Permit, ITC, of Novi, Michigan, said Wednesday. [ID:nN1E77905T]
The following is a timeline for the PARs: TIMELINE 1975 - Ontario Hydro Keith PAR in Ontario enters
service. This is the first of the five PARs
on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was
originally installed to control local flows
between Michigan and Ontario. It will now be
used to control the Lake Erie loop flow along
with the new PARs Early 1990s - Unscheduled power flows on the transmission
lines in Ontario increased significantly,
using up transmission capacity and leading to
curtailments of power transfers between
Ontario, New York and Michigan 1998 - Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and
the former Ontario Hydro developed plans for
Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce
Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to
install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The
Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that
connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.
Ontario Hydro was later broken into several
companies, including transmission company
Hydro One 1998 - Detroit Edison applies with U.S. DOE to modify
Presidential Permit to allow for installation
of the Bunce Creek PAR 2000 - Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB delivers first
PAR to Lambton 2000 - DOE grants Presidential Permit to ITC for Bunce
Creek PAR 2001 - First PAR at Lambton failed and had to be
rebuilt by ABB 2002 - ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton 2003 - The original Bunce Creek PAR, also manufactured
by ABB, failed while in service in March.
Shortly after that failure, the tower
supporting the Canadian side of the Bunce
Creek-Scott transmission line collapsed
during bad weather 2006 - The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott
line was replaced. ITC orders two new PARs
from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to
replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003 2008-2009 - Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to Bunce
Creek. 2009 - ITC applies with DOE to amend Presidential
Permit to replace the failed Bunce Creek
PAR with two PARs 2010 - ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek
PARs Aug 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating
agreements with Ontario power grid operator
IESO and Hydro One 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost allocation
agreement with the New York ISO and PJM power
grid operators before FERC (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct