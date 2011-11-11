TIMELINE-ITC files settlement on Michigan transformers

Nov 11 Power transmission company ITC Holdings ITC.N has filed a settlement with the U.S. Energy Department that moves the firm a step closer to putting a set of long-delayed transformers -- which could save consumers millions -- into service on the Ontario-Michigan border.

The so-called phase-shifting transformers, or phase angle regulators (PARs), will help control unscheduled flows of power around Lake Erie. Such movements have raised costs by increasing congestion on local grids. [ID:nN1E7AA09C]

The following is a timeline for the PARs: 1975 - Ontario Hydro's Keith PAR in Ontario enters

service. This is the first of the five PARs

on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was

originally installed to control local flows

between Michigan and Ontario Early 1990s - Unscheduled power flows on the transmission

lines in Ontario increase significantly,

using up transmission capacity and leading to

curtailments of power transfers between

Ontario, New York and Michigan 1998 - Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and

the former Ontario Hydro develop plans for

Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce

Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to

install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The

Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that

connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.

Ontario Hydro is later broken into several

companies, including transmission firm Hydro

One 1998 - Detroit Edison applies with U.S. Energy

Department to modify a presidential permit to

allow for installation of the Bunce Creek PAR 2000 - Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB ABBN.VX

delivers first PAR to Lambton 2000 - Energy Department grants presidential permit

to ITC for Bunce Creek PAR 2001 - First PAR at Lambton fails, has to be

returned to ABB for rebuild 2002 - ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton 2003 - The original Bunce Creek PAR, also

made by ABB, fails while in service in March.

Shortly afterward, the tower supporting the

Canadian side of the Bunce Creek-Scott

transmission line collapses in bad weather 2005 - ABB delivers first PAR back to Lambton, Hydro

One says it is ready to operate the Lambton

PARs 2006 - The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott

line are replaced. ITC orders two new PARs

from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to

replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003 2008-2009 - Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to

Bunce Creek 2009 - ITC applies with Energy Department to amend

presidential permit to replace the failed

Bunce Creek PAR with two PARs 2010 - ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek

PARs Aug 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating

agreements with Ontario power grid operator

IESO and Hydro One 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost-allocation

agreement with New York ISO and PJM power

grid operators before FERC, and settlement

for presidential permit before Energy

Department. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)