Luminant to mothball 2 Texas Monticello coal units for 6 months

HOUSTON, Sept 4 Luminant, the largest
electricity generator in Texas, plans to mothball the Monticello
1 and 2 coal-fired power plants in North Texas beginning in
December for at least six months, the company said in a filing.
Luminant had planned to suspend operations at Monticello 1
and 2, each rated 583 megawatts, in 2012 in order to comply with
the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule, which was thrown out by a
federal appeals court in August. When a stay was issued in late
2011, Luminant continued to run the units.
If approved, Dallas-based Luminant said it would shut the two
plants Dec. 1 for a period of six to seven months, according to
a filing with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas made
late last week.
Market comments are due Sept. 14.
Luminant is a unit of Energy Future Holdings which is owned
by a group of private equity firms including Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co and TPG Capital Management.