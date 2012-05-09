Luminant may be working to restart Texas coal unit

HOUSTON May 9 Luminant, the biggest electric generator in Texas, may be working to restart a North Texas coal-fired power plant unit after a nearly five-month outage, according to a company filing made Wednesday.

In a filing with a state pollution agency, Luminant reported that the 583-megawatt Monticello 2 unit in Titus County tripped Tuesday due to a false electronic pump signal.

Monticello 2 has been shut since mid-December to address a main power transformer failure, company officials said on an investor call May 1.

A Luminant spokeswoman would not comment on the status of Monticello 2, citing competitive reasons.

The Texas grid operator is counting on every power plant in the state to be available to run over the summer, which is expected to be hotter-than-normal, but not as hot as 2011.

Last summer, Texas consumed a record amount of electricity during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing the grid agency to declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to avoid rolling power outages.

Luminant officials also said last week that the company was working to return both units at the 1,600-MW Oak Grove coal plant in Robertson County to operation before the summer, after the discovery of bearing packing damage.

However, an industry source that tracks power-plant output indicated one of the Oak Grove units may have restarted last Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------ PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Titus TOWN: Mount Pleasant about 260 miles (420 km) north of

Houston OPERATOR: Luminant OWNER(S): Energy Future Holdings CAPACITY: 1,931 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 583-MW steam turbine

2 - 583-MW steam turbine

3 - 765-MW steam turbine FUEL: Local lignite coal, supplemented by sub bituminous

coal from Wyoming's Powder River Basin DISPATCH: Base load

TIMELINE: 1974 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1978 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2012 - Scheduled shutdown of Unit 1 and 2 due to

Cross State Air Pollution Rule delayed by

court stay and appeal