Luminant restarts Monticello, Oak Grove coal units

HOUSTON, May 30 Luminant, the biggest electric
generator in Texas restarted three North Texas coal-fired power
plants in time for summer when power demand to run air
conditioners traditionally soars, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The units are Monticello 2, a 583-megawatt coal plant in
Titus County and two 800-MW coal units at the Oak Grove plant in
Robertson County, the spokesman said.
All three units restarted in the past few days, he said.
Texas set a record for power use in May on Tuesday and the
grid operator has warned the state is poised for a
hotter-than-normal summer that will strain power resources.
Earlier this month, Luminant executives disclosed that
Monticello 2 had been shut since mid-December to address a main
power transformer failure and that units at Oak Grove plant were
shut in March and April to repair turbine bearing packing
damage.
Luminant is a unit of Energy Futures Holdings Co, which is
owned by a group of private equity firms including Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts and TPG Capital.