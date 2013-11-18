Nearly 700,000 without power in U.S. Midwest after storms

Nov 18 Almost 700,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest were without power Monday morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies. Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000 customers out. DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects it to take several days to restore service to all homes and businesses. Other hard-hit states include Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The following table lists other major outages. Power Holding Company State Out Now DTE MI 275,000 CMS MI 232,100 AEP MI 36,300 Ameren IL 28,000 Duke IN 25,600 AEP IN 25,100 Exelon IL 15,000 FirstEnergy OH 13,200 NiSource IN 11,500 Ameren MO 7,000 AEP OH 6,500 AES IN 4,800 AEP WV 4,500 FirstEnergy PA 4,400 FirstEnergy WV 1,300 Total 690,300