UPDATE 1-Nearly 800,000 lack power in US Midwest, Ontario after storms

Nov 18 Almost 800,000 homes and businesses in
the U.S. Midwest and Ontario in Canada were without power Monday
morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according
to local power companies.
Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000
customers out.
DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects it to
take several days to restore service to all homes and
businesses.
Other hard-hit states include Illinois, Indiana, Ohio,
Missouri, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.
There were also about 88,000 outages in Ontario.
The following table lists other major outages.
Power Company State Out Now
DTE MI 275,000
CMS MI 232,100
Hydro One ON 88,200
AEP MI 36,300
Ameren IL 28,000
Duke IN 25,600
AEP IN 25,100
Exelon IL 15,000
FirstEnergy OH 13,200
NiSource IN 11,500
Ameren MO 7,000
AEP OH 6,500
Iberdrola NY 4,900
AES IN 4,800
AEP WV 4,500
FirstEnergy PA 4,400
National Grid NY 3,200
FirstEnergy WV 1,300
Total 786,600