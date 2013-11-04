Microsoft to buy wind power for data center in Texas

Nov 4 U.S. computer software company Microsoft
Corp said on Monday it signed a 20-year power purchase
agreement for wind energy in Texas.
The company said in a blog the agreement was part of its
commitment last year to become carbon neutral.
Microsoft said it will buy all of the energy from RES
Americas' 110-megawatt Keechi wind project, which is under
development near Jacksboro, about 70 miles (113 km) northwest of
Fort Worth. RES Americas is a unit of privately held, UK-based
renewable energy developer RES Ltd.
Microsoft said the wind farm is on the same electric grid
that powers its San Antonio data center.
RES will begin construction of Keechi in early 2014 and will
begin delivering power in 2015. The wind farm will include 55
wind turbines manufactured mostly in Colorado by a unit of
Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems A/S
.
Microsoft said in the blog, the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency has recognized the company as the second
largest purchaser of green power in the United States.
The company said the Keechi wind power purchase "will
certainly not be our last."
Microsoft is not alone among technology companies buying
renewable power. Google Inc, Apple Inc,
Facebook Inc, Rackspace Hosting Inc and
Salesforce.com Inc have all committed to powering their
data centers with more renewable power.