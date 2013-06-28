MidAmerican sells $1 billion in notes for California solar farm

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
June 28 MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co said its Solar Star Funding LLC completed a $1 billion, 5.375 percent notes offering to fund continued construction of its 579-megawatt (MW) Solar Star 1 and 2 projects in southern California.
In a release, MidAmerican, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the projects were formerly known as the Antelope Valley solar projects.
MidAmerican bought the projects from California solar power company SunPower Corp in January for up to $2.5 billion.
MidAmerican said the Solar Star projects together are the world's largest solar power developments under construction.
It also said the notes offering is the largest single project bond financing ever completed for a solar project.
The principal of the notes amortizes semi-annually beginning June 30, 2016, with a final maturity of June 30, 2035, the company said.
MidAmerican, of Des Moines, Iowa, provides electric and natural gas service to more than 7 million customers worldwide.
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ