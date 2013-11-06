MidAmerican to build 1,050 MW of wind power in Iowa by end 2015

Nov 6 Iowa power company MidAmerican Energy,
said on Wednesday it expects to build wind farms in Iowa capable
of generating about 1,050 megawatts of electricity by the end of
2015.
MidAmerican said in a release it agreed to acquire the
500-MW Highland wind site from a unit of privately held U.S.
power developer Invenergy LLC, the 250-MW Lundgren site from the
renewable unit of France's Electricite de France, and
the 139-MW Wellsburg and 117-MW Macksburg sites from privately
held wind site developer RPM Access LLC of Iowa.
MidAmerican, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway's
MidAmerican Energy Holdings, also said it would expand its
existing Vienna wind farm by about 45 MW.
MidAmerican said it selected a unit of German engineering
firm Siemens AG to supply its 2.3 MW turbines for all
the projects.
Siemens will manufacture the blades at its Fort Madison,
Iowa facility, and the nacelles, which house the generating
components, at its Hutchinson, Kansas facility, MidAmerican
said.
MidAmerican said Mortenson Construction of Minnesota will
build the Highland, Macksburg and Wellsburg projects, while
Wanzek Construction of North Dakota will build the Lundgren and
Vienna II projects.
Once complete, the new wind projects, which will consist of
448 wind turbines, will generate enough power to supply about
317,000 average Iowa homes, MidAmerican said.
MidAmerican said the wind expansion will provide more than
$3 million in landowner payments each year and more than $360
million in additional property tax revenues over the next 30
years.
The expansion will be constructed at no net cost to the
company's customers and will help stabilize electric rates over
the long term, MidAmerican said.
The projects will create about 1,000 construction jobs
during the two-year construction period, and about 40 new
permanent jobs when the expansion is complete.
Iowa regulators approved of the wind expansion in August.
MidAmerican said it has installed 1,267 wind turbines in
Iowa since 2004. When the new projects are complete, the company
said about 39 percent of its generation portfolio will come from
wind resources.
MidAmerican provides electricity to 734,000 customers and
natural gas to 714,000 customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and
South Dakota.