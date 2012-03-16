Southern unit to proceed with costly coal project

HOUSTON, March 16 Southern Co's
Mississippi utility will continue building a $2.8 billion
coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County despite a state
supreme court ruling that overturned the plant's legal
certification, the utility said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court, in a 9-0 vote,
rejected the Mississippi Public Service Commission's May 2010
approval of the Kemper project, saying the commission failed to
show that the plant would benefit the utility's customers as
required by state law. The court sent the case back to the PSC.
Southern Co's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, began
building the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle
(IGCC) power plant in late 2010.
Mississippi Power said it hoped the commission would
address the ruling quickly.
"We are confident there is substantial evidence in the
record to support the commission's approval of the certificate,"
said Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard in a statement.
"We intend to continue construction of this facility to
provide our customers with a sound energy future and unlock the
facility's substantial customer benefits," Shepard said.