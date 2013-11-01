Mitsui buys stake in New York City power plant from GDF Suez

Nov 1 Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co Ltd
acquired a 20.6 percent interest in the 561-megawatt
Astoria I natural gas-fired power plant in New York City from
the North American unit of French power company GDF Suez SA
.
Mitsui did not say what it paid for the stake, but noted in
a statement on Thursday that the project was worth about $1
billion.
Astoria I provides electricity to a unit of New York power
company Consolidated Edison Inc under an agreement that
runs through 2016. The unit entered service in 2006.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Mitsui said the deal "strengthens the global partnership
between GDF Suez and Mitsui, which covers power generation and
LNG (liquefied natural gas) export businesses across 12
countries worldwide."
With this transaction, Mitsui said GDF Suez now owned 38
percent of Astoria I; AE Investor, 25 percent; SNC-Lavalin Group
Inc, 12.3 percent; and East River, 4.1 percent.