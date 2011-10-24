New England has enough power to meet growth forecast

* ISO sees growth of 1.1 percent annually over 10 years

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 24 ISO New England, the U.S. power grid operator for the six New England states, projected energy consumption would grow about 1.1 percent annually over the next 10 years, according to its latest Regional System Plan.

The ISO said New England should have enough resources to meet demand through at least 2015 and after that will continue to procure needed supplies in annual capacity auctions that should cover any future generation retirements.

But the possible closure of Entergy's ( ETR.N ) Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2012 could cause reliability problems in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire next year.

Entergy wants to keep the 620-megawatt plant running for another 20 years under a new federal operating license.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, however, wants the reactor to shut by March 2012 when its old operating license expires.

Entergy and Vermont are waiting for a federal district judge to rule on Entergy's lawsuit to block the state from shutting the plant next year. [ID:nN1E79K1SP]

In an email, a spokeswoman for the ISO said, "The ISO has been working to develop special plans for operating the system in the short term if Vermont Yankee is not able to operate."

She also said the ISO was working with transmission operators to "expedite transmission system upgrades that could help mitigate some short-term reliability concerns if Vermont Yankee is not able to operate."

No matter what the judge decides, both parties have said the Vermont Yankee case is likely to be tied up in appeals for years, which could keep the reactor operating long after 2012.

ENSURING RELIABILITY

Entergy asked the ISO for permission to remove Vermont Yankee from the ISO's forward capacity auctions for at least the last two years because of the uncertainty of whether the plant would operate after 2012.

But the ISO turned down Entergy's request because the plant was needed for reliability.

The ISO holds capacity auctions each year to ensure resources are adequate three years in advance. Capacity resources include generation from existing or proposed power plants and demand response programs that pay consumers to reduce energy usage when needed.

In its report, the ISO said it had access to more than 2,000 MW of demand response resources in 2011.

The ISO also said more than 189 transmission projects representing about $5.3 billion in investments were proposed, planned or under construction to help bolster the grid.

The ISO said two of its biggest challenges in coming years would be to reduce the grid's growing dependence on natural gas to fuel power plants and the potential retirement of numerous oil and coal plants due to proposed federal and state environmental regulations.

In 2000, natural gas fired power plants produced about 15 percent of the region's electricity. By 2010, the ISO said that had increased to over 45 percent. At the same time, generation produced by oil-fired units dropped from 22 percent in 2000 to less than half a percent in 2010.

Federal and state air and water environmental regulations could cause the shutdown of more than 4,000 MW of coal and oil-fired plants over the next several years, the ISO said.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in New England.

Those coal and oil shutdowns, the ISO warned, could boost the region's reliance on gas to generate electricity.

Natural gas is cheap now at close to $3.50 per million British thermal units. But over the past decade, it has averaged about $6 with highs over $15 and lows in the $2s. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)