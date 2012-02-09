版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 03:01 BJT

New Jersey approves $7 bln power auction, rates reduced

Feb 9 New Jersey utility regulators on Thursday approved of an electricity auction that will lower power prices across nearly all sectors.

In a release, the state Board of Public Utilities said the value of the auctions was worth about $7 billion for about 8,200 megawatt of power capacity.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐