Planned natgas plants in New Jersey clear PJM auction

* Hess and LS Power projects clear PJM auction

* Auction procures over 164,000 MW at $136 per MW-day

By Scott DiSavino

May 22 Three planned electric generating plants in New Jersey capable of producing more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) and running on natural gas have cleared grid operator PJM's power capacity auction, the state's utility regulator said.

New Jersey wanted new generation built in the state to create jobs, reduce energy costs, improve reliability and replace older, dirtier oil and coal plants. Last year, the state awarded three 15-year contracts -- described by critics as subsidies -- to three energy companies to build the new plants.

At least one of the projects that won the state contracts -- New York oil company Hess Corp's 655-MW Newark plant -- cleared the PJM auction, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) said in a release late on Monday.

The other winners of the capacity contract were New Jersey power company NRG Energy Inc and privately held Maryland power company Competitive Power Ventures (CPV).

Last week, NRG said its proposed 600-MW Old Bridge project did not clear the auction. CPV has not yet said what happened with its proposed 700-MW Woodbridge plant in New Jersey or its 725-MW St Charles plant in Maryland. In addition to New Jersey, CPV also won a long-term capacity contract from Maryland.

PJM operates the power grid serving 60 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, including New Jersey and Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

PJM's market monitor and some existing generators, including New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc , opposed long-term capacity plans by New Jersey and Maryland in complaints to federal energy regulators and state and federal lawsuits as an out-of-the-market state subsidy in violation of the Minimum Offer Price Rule.

The price rule was designed to prevent load-serving entities such as utilities from bidding new generation into the capacity market at prices below the construction cost in an effort to reduce the cost the utility would have to pay to buy capacity.

Each year, PJM holds a capacity auction, called the Base Residual Auction, which is part of the grid's Reliability Pricing Model, to secure power resources for three years in the future to ensure the grid will have enough energy to meet forecast demand.

The latest auction was for the 2015-2016 delivery year. Power resources include planned and existing generating plants, demand response and energy-efficiency programs.

CAPACITY AUCTION

PJM procured over 164,000 MW for the 2015-2016 delivery year in the capacity auction at a base price of $136 per MW-day.

Prices in the transmission-constrained northern Ohio and Mid-Atlantic regions, which include New Jersey and eastern Maryland, came in higher, with northern Ohio at $357 per MW-day and the Mid-Atlantic region at $167 per MW-day.

That means a 1,000-MW plant in New Jersey will make about $167,000 per day in capacity payments or almost $61 million for the 2015-2016 delivery year.

In addition to Hess' plant, the BPU said two other combined-cycle facilities cleared the PJM auction, including privately held New York power company LS Power's 738-MW West Deptford plant and a third project not publicly identified at this time.

The overnight capital cost to build a combined-cycle plant is about $1,000 per kilowatt, so a plant the size of West Deptford could cost about $738 million before financing, according to U.S. government data.