NY approves proposed $1.4 bln Cricket Valley power plant

Feb 13 New York utility regulators on Wednesday
approved the proposed 1,000-megawatt (MW) Cricket Valley natural
gas-fired power plant in Dutchess County expected to cost about
$1.4 billion.
In a statement, the New York Public Service Commission said
the plant would connect with New York power company Consolidated
Edison Inc's 345-kilovolt transmission lines near the
plant's property.
An affiliate of the Advanced Power Services unit of
privately-held Swiss power generator Advanced Power AG wants to
build the plant in the town of Dover about 80 miles (128 km)
north of New York City on a 193-acre industrial site that
includes a natural gas pipeline.
Advanced Power Services told state regulators the project
would create about 300 jobs to build the plant and 28 permanent
jobs once it enters service. They said construction could start
in 2014.
Officials at the plant were not immediately available to
comment on what else they needed to complete before building the
project.
In addition to Advanced Power Services, Marubeni Power
International, a unit of Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp
, owns a 20 percent interest in Cricket Valley.
Advanced Power and General Electric Co's GE Energy
unit have entered into an agreement to develop the plant.
GE will supply its 7FA gas turbines and the steam turbines
for the project. GE said it will manufacture the steam turbine
and generators in Schenectady, New York, and the gas turbines in
Greenville, South Carolina.
INDIAN POINT REPLACEMENT?
The developers said the plant would fit in with New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo's Energy Highway plan to modernize the
state's energy infrastructure and replace some of the power now
generated at the giant Indian Point nuclear plant.
The 2,063-MW Indian Point produces about a quarter of the
power used in New York City.
Cuomo and others want the two reactors at Indian Point to
shut when their federal operating licenses expire in 2013 and
2015 because the plant is located within the heavily populated
New York metro area, which is home to about 20 million people.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which
regulates the nation's nuclear power plants, says Indian Point
is safe.
U.S. power company Entergy Corp, which owns Indian
Point, is seeking new 20-year operating licenses from the NRC
for the Indian Point reactors.