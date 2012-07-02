Energy companies respond to N.Y. power task force

July 2 More than 85 energy companies and other
groups responded to New York's request for information with 130
proposals to upgrade the state's power infrastructure, totaling
more than 25,000 megawatts, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
The governor set up the so-called Energy Highway Task Force
in April to seek proposals to expand the state's clean energy
supplies, create jobs and bolster economic growth.
"The next step is to review these ideas and develop an
action plan to modernize our energy highway with a focus on
improving safety and reliability, making the grid more
efficient, improving the environment and lowering costs for
consumers," Cuomo said in a release late on Friday.
In the past, the governor's office has said the Energy
Highway has nothing to do with Cuomo's quest to shut the giant
Indian Point nuclear power plant located about 40 miles north of
Manhattan.
Officials at the governor's office were not immediately
available for comment.
Cuomo has said he wants Indian Point shut, in part because
it is located in the New York metropolitan area, home to some 19
million people, where even the most unlikely possibility of an
accident is too much.
New Orleans-based Entergy Corp, the second-biggest
U.S. nuclear power operator and owner of Indian Point, says the
plant is safe and wants to keep its two reactors running for
another 20 years after their licenses expire in 2013 and 2015.
INDIAN POINT REPLACEMENT?
Even though the governor's Energy Highway was not developed
to replace Indian Point, energy experts said, some of the
proposals could help provide some of the power needed if the
plant shuts. The 2,063 MW Indian Point currently provides about
a quarter of the power used in the New York City area.
One megawatt is enough to power about 1,000 homes.
The Task Force is seeking public comments on the proposals
and expects to release an Energy Highway Action Plan in the
autumn. The public comments are due by July 31.
There were 51 proposals for generation, 29 for transmission,
four for gas pipelines and 46 covering various ideas related to
the energy industry, according to the release.
Several investor-owned energy companies submitted
transmission and generation proposals, including American
Electric Power Co Inc, Calpine Corp, Exelon Corp
, GenOn Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc
and NRG Energy Inc.
The task force members include the heads of the New York
Power Authority, the state Department of Environmental
Conservation, Empire State Development, Public Service
Commission and Energy Research and Development Authority.