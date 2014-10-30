NY to discuss power capacity, infrastructure with U.S. regulators

Oct 30 New York and federal energy regulators
will hold a conference on Nov. 5 to discuss power grid capacity
and infrastructure improvements that could help attract
investments, the New York Public Service Commission said
Thursday.
The capacity market provides money to generators and others
to keep power plants available for service even if those units
are not called upon to operate.
"Given the fact that more than $2.6 billion flows through
the capacity market annually, it is critically important that it
reflects the State's policy objectives and the needs of
consumers in the State," PSC Chair Audrey Zibelman said.
Over the past year or so, several groups within New York,
including the PSC, have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) to reconsider its order creating the Lower
Hudson Valley capacity zone effective May 1, 2014.
The zone, which includes New York City and its northern
suburbs, was created from several zones to attract investment in
power infrastructure in the wider Lower Hudson Valley in part to
help keep the local power system reliable.
Those opposed to the new zone say it could increase electric
bills in the Lower Hudson Valley by $350 million a year.
Those in favor however say the higher capacity prices in the
zone will increase reliability by attracting generators to build
new plants there and encourage others to keep their old plants
running longer.
Swiss commodities trader Mercuria, for example, has restored
a couple units at the Danskammer power plant in the zone. The
plant shut in 2012 due to damage by Hurricane Sandy and was
scheduled for demolition.
Mercuria, which said it decided to rebuild the plant before
the new capacity zone was created, said it plans to restore two
more units at the plant later this autumn.
The conference will be held in New York City. See, here$File/pr14068.pdf?OpenElement
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Kevin Jose in
Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)